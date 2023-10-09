The Dwarves detail 'Concept Album,' release video for "We Will Dare"

The Dwarves have released more details about their new album and have also dropped a music video. The Dwarves concept Album is out November 3 via Greedy Records. The band describes it as “hitting every conceivable hard rock genre from hardcore punk to surfy garage rock to experimental noise to down-tuned heavy metal and thrash and even barroom rock and roll.” The band also released a video for the lead single "We Will Dare." The video was directed by Frank Meyer from the Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs. you can see the video and track list below.