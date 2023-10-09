The Dwarves detail 'Concept Album,' release video for "We Will Dare"

The Dwarves have released more details about their new album and have also dropped a music video. The Dwarves concept Album is out November 3 via Greedy Records. The band describes it as “hitting every conceivable hard rock genre from hardcore punk to surfy garage rock to experimental noise to down-tuned heavy metal and thrash and even barroom rock and roll.” The band also released a video for the lead single "We Will Dare." The video was directed by Frank Meyer from the Streetwalkin’ Cheetahs. you can see the video and track list below.
Tracklist:
01. Blast On
02. Feeling Great
03. Voodoo
04. Terrorist Of Love
05. Ages Of Ago
06. Dead To Me
07. Do It All The Time
08. Nobody And Me
09. Everybody Squirts
10. Kill Or Be Killed
11. Roxette
12. You Lose We Win
13. Parasite
14. Come Unglued
15. We Will Dare
16. Lean
17. Ain't Playin'
18. Sixteen
19. Stabbed My Dad
20. All For You