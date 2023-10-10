Thursday is heading out on tour this winter to celebrate the anniversary of War All the Time . Rival Schools and Many Eyes will be joining the celebration. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, with presale happening today at noon. See below for the full details on the tour.
