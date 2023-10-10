Youth Brigade to re-issue 'Sound and Fury' via Trust Records

Youth Brigade will reissue their Sound & Fury album. The album was released in significantly different versions in 1982 and 1983. The new reissue incldues all of the tracks from both releases. It also includes remastered audio from the original analog tapes by Dave Gardner at Infrasonic. The limited version will also include a 65-page hardcover book, debossed with silver foil, featuring never before published photos from photographers Alison Braun, Edward Colver, Glen E. Friedman along with rare flyers, unique memorabilia and artefacts. That's out October 20 via Trust Records.