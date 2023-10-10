Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Stomp Records have announced the lineup for their 28th anniversary shows. The Anti-Queens, The Beatdown, Boids, Crash Ton Rock, The Creepshow, Cross Dog, Doghouse Rose, DRKGB, The Fake Friends, The Filthy Radicals, K-Man and the 45s, Morgan, The Peelers, The Penske File, Pkew Pkew Pkew, The Planet Smashers, Raygun Cowboys, and Wine Lips will be playing on select dates. There will be four shows total with 2 each in Montreal and Toronto. The Toronto shows will take place on November 24 at the Hard Luck Bar and November 25 at Lee’s Palace. Both Montreal shows will take place at Foufounes Electriques on November 24 and 25. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 24
|Hard Luck Bar
|Toronto, ON
|w/The Anti-Queens, Cross Dog, Fake Friends
|Nov 24
|Foufounes Electriques
|Montreal, QC
|w/The Planet Smashers, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Raygun Cowboys, The Penske File, Morgan, Doghouse Rose, Crash Ton Rock, Danny Rebel and the KGB
|Nov 25
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|w/Pkew Pkew Pkew, Raygun Cowboys, The Penske File, Doghouse Rose
|Nov 25
|Foufounes Electriques
|Montreal, QC
|w/The Creepshow, Wine Lips, The Anti-Queens, The Beatdown, K-Man and the 45s, The Filthy Radicals, BOIDS, The Peelers, Cross Dog, Fake Friends