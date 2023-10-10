The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir announces 'Slow Murder: The Remixes'

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have announced that they will be releasing a remixed version of their 2022 album Slow Murder called Slow Murder: The Remixes. ZOMBIESHARK!’s version of “Cow Tools” and Cocojoey’s remix of “Doomed to Grow” (ft. Money Nicca) have been released. Slow Murder: The Remixes will be out on October 13. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir will be touring the US with ZETA later this month. Check out the new songs and tracklist below.