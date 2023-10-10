The Flatliners have announced supports to their Holiday Melee shows. Gob and A Wilhelm Scream will support the Canadian dates, Pet Symmetry and Heart And Lung on the Cleveland date and Pet Symmetry and Kali Masi on the Chicago date. Tickets for these shows are already on sale. See below for full details.
The Flatliners adds supports to Holiday Melee shows
