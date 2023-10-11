Full of Hell and Nothing to release collaborative album, share “Spend The Grace” video

by Em Moore
Full of Hell and Nothing have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album together. It is called When No Birds Sang and will be out on December 1 via Closed Casket Activities. A video for their new song “Spend The Grace” which was written and directed by Mike Martinez and Tyler Way has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Photo credit: Caleb Conner
When No Birds Sang Tracklist
1. Rose Tinted World
2. Like Stars in the Firmament
3. Forever Well
4. Wild Blue
5. When No Birds Sang
6. Spend The Grace