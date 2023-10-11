Watch the new video by Hungover!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Floridian rockers Hungover! The video is for their new song “Reunion” and was directed by Toddi Baby. Speaking about the track, lead vocalist Marc Cortes said,



"’Reunion’ is named after the neighborhood where my old friends would hang out. No matter how far apart we are, the friendships will last a lifetime. This song is dedicated to the people who encouraged me as I grew up and moved forward in life. The video is a nod to the iconic ‘rotation’ scenes from That 70's Show. The friend group the song is dedicated to would often joke about our sitcom-like dynamic.”

”Reunion” is off Hungover’s upcoming album When It Touches the Heart, Everything Resolves which will be out on February 16, 2024 via Smartpunk Records. Watch the video below!