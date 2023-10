13 hours ago by Em Moore

Dollar Signs have released a new song. It is called “Legend Tripping” and features Rick Jonson on organ and Te’Jani and Alexa Jenson on guest vocals. The song is on their upcoming album of the same name which will be out on October 27. Dollar Signs will be touring the US (including select dates with Teenage Halloween) starting later this month and released their album Hearts of Gold in 2021. Check out the song below.