Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
X have announced US tour dates for their annual Xmas tour. They’ll be starting the tour in November and will be touring with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew on their final four dates. X released Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 17
|Alex’s Bar - Darker Wave Pre-Party
|Long Beach, CA
|Nov 18
|Darker Wave Festival
|Huntington Beach, CA
|Dec 11
|The Neptune
|Seattle, WA
|Dec 13
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|Dec 15
|Rio Theatre
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Dec 16
|Golden State Theatre
|Monterey, CA
|Dec 17
|The Fremont Theatre
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Dec 19
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec 20
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dec 28
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego, CA (w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew)
|Dec 29
|City National Grove
|Anaheim, CA (w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew)
|Dec 30
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, CA (w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew)
|Dec 31
|Jam Cellars Ballroom
|Napa, CA (w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew)