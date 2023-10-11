X announce Western US tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

X have announced US tour dates for their annual Xmas tour. They’ll be starting the tour in November and will be touring with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew on their final four dates. X released Alphabetland in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 17Alex’s Bar - Darker Wave Pre-PartyLong Beach, CA
Nov 18Darker Wave FestivalHuntington Beach, CA
Dec 11The NeptuneSeattle, WA
Dec 13Revolution HallPortland, OR
Dec 15Rio TheatreSanta Cruz, CA
Dec 16Golden State TheatreMonterey, CA
Dec 17The Fremont TheatreSan Luis Obispo, CA
Dec 19The RoxyLos Angeles, CA
Dec 20The RoxyLos Angeles, CA
Dec 28Balboa TheatreSan Diego, CA (w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew)
Dec 29City National GroveAnaheim, CA (w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew)
Dec 30The WarfieldSan Francisco, CA (w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew)
Dec 31Jam Cellars BallroomNapa, CA (w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew)