Iowa-based Closet Witch have released a new song. It is called “My Words Are Sacred” and features Dylan Walker of Full of Hell. It is off their upcoming album Chiaroscuro which will be out on November 3 via Zegema Beach, Moment of Collapse, Circus of the Macabre, and Sassbolgna Records. Closet Witch will be playing a handful of US shows with Blind Equation in November and released their EP Mellification in 2021. Check out the song below.