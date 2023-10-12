Carpool sign to SideOneDummy, to rerelease 'Erotic Nightmare Summer'

New York-based emo band Carpool have announced that they’ve signed to SideOneDummy. The band will be rereleasing their 2020 debut album Erotic Nightmare Summer on the label Carpool are currently touring the US. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Oct 12Rochester, NYThe Bug Jarw/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
Oct 13Bowling Green, OHFauxchellaw/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
Oct 14Chicago, ILSubterranean (Downstairs)w/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
Oct 15Detroit, MLager Housew/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
Oct 16Philadelphia, PAFoto Clubw/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
Oct 17Columbus, OHBig Room Barw/Cinema Stare
Oct 18Kalamazoo, MIThe Black Lodgew/Cinema Stare
Oct 19Ann Arbor, MIMetal Fratw/Cinema Stare
Oct 20West Lafayette, INPurdue Universityw/Cinema Stare
Oct 21Milwaukee, WI4 Season Skateparkw/Cinema Stare
Oct 23Nashville, TNDRKMTTRw/Cinema Stare
Oct 25-28Gainesville, FLFEST
Oct 31Statesboro, GAHollow Housew/Cinema Stare
Nov 01Charleston, SCTin Roofw/Cinema Stare