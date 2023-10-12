Carpool sign to SideOneDummy, to rerelease 'Erotic Nightmare Summer'

by Em Moore
New York-based emo band Carpool have announced that they’ve signed to SideOneDummy. The band will be rereleasing their 2020 debut album Erotic Nightmare Summer on the label Carpool are currently touring the US. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Oct 12
|Rochester, NY
|The Bug Jar
|w/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
|Oct 13
|Bowling Green, OH
|Fauxchella
|w/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
|Oct 14
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean (Downstairs)
|w/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
|Oct 15
|Detroit, M
|Lager House
|w/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
|Oct 16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Foto Club
|w/Perspective & a Lovely Hand to Hold
|Oct 17
|Columbus, OH
|Big Room Bar
|w/Cinema Stare
|Oct 18
|Kalamazoo, MI
|The Black Lodge
|w/Cinema Stare
|Oct 19
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Metal Frat
|w/Cinema Stare
|Oct 20
|West Lafayette, IN
|Purdue University
|w/Cinema Stare
|Oct 21
|Milwaukee, WI
|4 Season Skatepark
|w/Cinema Stare
|Oct 23
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|w/Cinema Stare
|Oct 25-28
|Gainesville, FL
|FEST
|Oct 31
|Statesboro, GA
|Hollow House
|w/Cinema Stare
|Nov 01
|Charleston, SC
|Tin Roof
|w/Cinema Stare