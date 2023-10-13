Austrian based punk festival SBAM Fest have announced their 2024 festival line up. Next year they will host a festival in Austria and then one for the first time in Germany on May 31st to June 1st, 2024. The festivals will include performances by Sick Of It All, DFL, Satanic Surfers, Bracket, Not On Tour, and many more. Early bird tickets to the events are available now. See below for more information.