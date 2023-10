16 hours ago by John Gentile

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Calm.! That's Calm. with a period, mind you.

North Yorkshire's Calm. are about to release their second EP Dysfunctional Assumptions- it's full of high charged, melodic punk burners by way of Jawbreaker and Leatherface. The lead single "Obsessive Compulsive" is about just that- being crippled by a thousand thoughts at once!

You can pre-order the new EP here and here.