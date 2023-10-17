We are thrilled to bring to you an all-new Punknews EXCLUSIVE premiere for Portland-based rock band FeverSleep. They are releasing their debut self-titled EP tomorrow, You can see below to check out the full release a day early. The EP was written and recorded in Mike Vera (guitarist) own studio, Brown Sound Studios. The EP will be out through Thirty Something Records and Ashtray Monument Collective and is available now for pre-order through the record label or on their bandcamp page.

FeverSleep consists of former members of Young Livers, Dikembe, and Lock and Key.