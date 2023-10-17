Lovely Little Girls on tour this week

by John Gentile
Chicago's Lovely Little Girls are on tour this week. They are down in Atlanta tonight and continue their jaunt over to Texas. The band recently released Effusive Supreme on Skin Graft records. You can see the dates below.
Tour dates
10/17: Atlanta - South Bend Commons w/ Flesh Narc
10/18: Mobile - Alabama Music Box w/ Scott Yoder, Blood Death Hell
10/19: New Orleans @ AllWays Cabaret* with Primpce
10/20: San Marcos, TX @ The Porch* with Attic Ted
10/21: Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves* (No Coast Fest)