Burning Sounds to release the “final” Lee “Scratch” Perry album

As you may know, the iconic Lee Scratch Perry was recording up to the day before he died. Many of his final recordings and works have trickled out on releases by other acts who had Perry do "guest spots" on their albums. Burning Sounds have announced that they will be releasing the last actual album that Perry was working on before he died. Heaven will be available on 180-gram vinyl and CD on October 27, 2023. The release features eight tracks and includes sleeve notes by Noel Hawk. No single has been released, as of yet.