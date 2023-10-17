Dropkick Murphys announce St. Pat's shows (US)

Dropkick Murphys
by Festivals & Events

The Dropkick Murphys have announced dates for their annual St. Patrick’s Day Week shows. All shows will take place in Boston and will feature Pennywise. Tickets go on sale on October 20. Proceeds from their VIP Mini-Concert on March 16 will go to the band’s nonprofit the Claddagh Fund. Dropkick Murphys are currently touring the US and released their album Okemah Rising earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 14Citizens House of BluesBoston, MA
Mar 15MGM Music Hall at FenwayBoston, MA
Mar 16VIP Mini-Concert (Daytime) at MGM Music Hall FenwayBoston, MA
Mar 16MGM Music Hall FenwayBoston, MA
Mar 17MGM Music Hall FenwayBoston, MA