The Dropkick Murphys have announced dates for their annual St. Patrick’s Day Week shows. All shows will take place in Boston and will feature Pennywise. Tickets go on sale on October 20. Proceeds from their VIP Mini-Concert on March 16 will go to the band’s nonprofit the Claddagh Fund. Dropkick Murphys are currently touring the US and released their album Okemah Rising earlier this year. Check out the dates below.