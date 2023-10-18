Otoboke Beaver announce North American tour

by Tours

Otoboke Beaver have announced North American tour dates for next year. Drinking Boys and Girls Club will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on October 20. Otoboke Beaver released their album Super Champon in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
2/20Seattle, WAThe Crocodile 
2/21Seattle, WAThe Crocodile 
2/22Portland, ORWonder Ballroom 
2/24San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore 
2/25Santa Cruz, CAThe Catalyst Club 
2/27Santa Ana, CAThe Observatory Orange County
 2/28San Diego, CAHouse of Blues San Diego 
2/29Pioneertown, CAPappy + Harriet’s 
3/02Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco 
3/04Salt Lake City, UTMetro Music Hall 
3/05Denver, COGothic Theatre
 3/07Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue & 7th St Entry 
3/09Chicago, ILThalia Hall
 3/10Chicago, ILThalia Hal
l 3/12St. Louis, MODelmar Hall
 3/14Pittsburgh, PASpirit 
3/15Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues Cleveland
 3/16Detroit, MISaint Andrew’s Hall
 3/17Toronto, ONThe Opera House 
3/19Montreal, QCThéâtre Beanfield 
3/21Boston, MARoyale 
3/22New York, NYKnockdown Center 
3/23Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer 
3/26Carrboro, NCCat’s Cradle
 3/27Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore Charlotte 
3/28Nashville, TNEastside Bowl
 3/29Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
 3/30Orlando, FLBeacham Orlando