Otoboke Beaver have announced North American tour dates for next year. Drinking Boys and Girls Club will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on October 20. Otoboke Beaver released their album Super Champon in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|2/20
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|2/21
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|2/22
|Portland, OR
|Wonder Ballroom
|2/24
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|2/25
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst Club
|2/27
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory Orange County
|2/28
|San Diego, CA
|House of Blues San Diego
|2/29
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy + Harriet’s
|3/02
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|3/04
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Metro Music Hall
|3/05
|Denver, CO
|Gothic Theatre
|3/07
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue & 7th St Entry
|3/09
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|3/10
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hal
|l 3/12
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|3/14
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Spirit
|3/15
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues Cleveland
|3/16
|Detroit, MI
|Saint Andrew’s Hall
|3/17
|Toronto, ON
|The Opera House
|3/19
|Montreal, QC
|Théâtre Beanfield
|3/21
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|3/22
|New York, NY
|Knockdown Center
|3/23
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|3/26
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat’s Cradle
|3/27
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore Charlotte
|3/28
|Nashville, TN
|Eastside Bowl
|3/29
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|3/30
|Orlando, FL
|Beacham Orlando