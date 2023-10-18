Listen to the new track by Reconciler!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Atlanta-based punks Reconciler! The song is called “Shots In The Dark” and this is their first single on Smartpunk Records. Speaking about the song, the band said,



”Misinformation is false information due to an unintentional or careless error. The world is full of it and it's a nuisance, but it’s not sinister. Disinformation is purposefully false information used as a tool to manipulate popular perception. At its most innocuous, disinformation is batted back and forth between rival politicians every election cycle. At its worst, disinformation fuels the hatred of marginalized groups, justifies horrific violence, and serves as a veil over for-profit wars. My greatest hope for this song would be that it could inspire conversations that lead to more critical thinking and skepticism from people of all walks of life. If more of us asked ‘who/what/when/why?’ in response to what we’ve read or been told, we’d all be better off.”

“Shots In The Dark” will be out everywhere tomorrow and will also appear on their upcoming album Art For Our Sake which will be out next year. Listen to the track below!