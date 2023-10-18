Check out the new video by Tearjerker!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Tearjerker!

Tearjerker are from Sunderland in the North East of England and their name sure is fitting. tHe band kicks out high energy, melodic punk that has a tinge of melancholy. Do you like Jawbreaker and/or Leatherface and/or Hot Water Music? Then, this is the music for you! Of course, the band injects in a little hometown flavor into their tune-age. "Bad mind" exemplifies this- it has the broad power of '90s melodo-punk (we just made that genre up) but it has a wee bit o' ye olde English charm sprinkled in between thee riffs, guvnah. If you read this site, you'll definitely dig this.

You can pre-order the new record right here and right here! Meanwhile, see the video for "Bad mind" below, right now!