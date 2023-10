5 hours ago by Em Moore

New Orleans-based BRAT have announced that they’ve signed to Prosthetic Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Social Grace”. The video was directed by John Colgan and edited by Dane Bachman. The song is off their upcoming album of the same name which will be out in 2024. More news about the album will be released in the coming months. BRAT released their EP Grime Boss in 2022. Check out the video below.