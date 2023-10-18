Single Mothers / Monk / Lowheaven / Mvll Crimes / Fight On Sight (ON and QC)

Single Mothers
by Tours

Single Mothers have announced shows for Ontario and Quebec. The shows will take place in December and are the band’s last shows of the year. Monk and Lowheaven will be joining them on all dates. Mvll Crimes and Fight On Sight will be joining them on select dates. Single Mothers released their album Roy earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 08The Baby GToronto, ONw/Monk, Mvll Crimes, Fight On Sight
Dec 09Doors PubHamilton, ONw/Monk, Lowheaven, Mvll Crimes, Fight On Sight
Dec 14Poacher’s ArmsLondon, ONw/Monk, Lowheaven
Dec 15La SottereneaMontreal, QCw/Monk, Lowheaven, Glint
Dec 16House of TargOttawa, ONw/Monk, Lowheaven, Holly Acres