Single Mothers have announced shows for Ontario and Quebec. The shows will take place in December and are the band’s last shows of the year. Monk and Lowheaven will be joining them on all dates. Mvll Crimes and Fight On Sight will be joining them on select dates. Single Mothers released their album Roy earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Dec 08
|The Baby G
|Toronto, ON
|w/Monk, Mvll Crimes, Fight On Sight
|Dec 09
|Doors Pub
|Hamilton, ON
|w/Monk, Lowheaven, Mvll Crimes, Fight On Sight
|Dec 14
|Poacher’s Arms
|London, ON
|w/Monk, Lowheaven
|Dec 15
|La Sotterenea
|Montreal, QC
|w/Monk, Lowheaven, Glint
|Dec 16
|House of Targ
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Monk, Lowheaven, Holly Acres