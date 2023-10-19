Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by synth-driven power-poppers Autogramm! The video is for their new song "Plastic Punx" and was edited and animated by Jeffry Lee. Speaking about the song, the band said,



“It seemed like right up to the day we started recording this album it might never happen, but not even being divided by an international border (during a global pandemic!) could get in our way, and I think we can all say we are glad it didn’t. Like the song says, we’re all Plastic Punx. Not hardcore punks, anarcho punks, gutter punks, or squeegee punks, but Plastic Punx. The kinda punks that don’t give a fuck, especially about how much money we’re getting at the show- as long as the venue isn’t too far from the hotel, and the hotel is close to the skatepark and/or the beach.”

"Plastic Punx" is off Autogramm's upcoming album Music That Humans Can Play which will be out on November 17 via Stomp Records. Watch the video below!