We are thrilled to bring to you an all-new Punknews Exclusive Video Premiere for Canadian melodic four-piece Wasting Time. The band just released a caffeine-infused punk video for their song "Coffee Break", the track is off of their upcoming EP titled Chainsaw Dynamos. Chainsaw Dynamos will be out on November 10th through Disconnect Disconnect Records and Steady Riot, with the plan of a third album to come in 2024. Wasting Time will be also heading out to play a few dates in Japan later this month, see below to check out those dates.

The video is sponsored by Lit Espresso Bar on Bayview.