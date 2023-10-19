Check out the new video by Croy and the Boys!

Yeeeee hawwwwww!!! Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Croy and the Boys!

You might remember Croy and the Boys from their fantastic cover of Crass' "Do they owe us a living" from a little while ago. Well, now they are back with a root rockin;, knee snappin,' hoot hollerin' original. It's rad.

"I get by" is a live cut from the band's newest album. It's a bit more reverential than some of the band's other more askew tracks, fully embracing classic country rock, somewhere in valley between Johnny Cash and Joey Ely. Frontman Corey Baum (aka Bad Boy Croy) spoke to Punknews about the track: "It's a song of cautious optimism… which is about as much optimism as I can muster."

You can pick up the new Croy album right here and see the video for "I get by" below.