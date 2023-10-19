Kill Lincoln and Big D and The Kids Table have announced two shows together. The shows will take place in New Jersey and DC in January and will be birthday celebrations for Mike and Drew of Kill Lincoln. The Best of The Worst and Hell Beach will be joining them on both dates. Tickets go on sale on October 20. Kill Lincoln released their album Can’t Complain in 2020. Big D and The Kids Table released their album Do Your Art In 2021. Check out the dates below.