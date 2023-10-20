Racetraitor release video for “Chamelecón”

Racetraitor have released a video for their new song “Chamelecón” which features guest vocals from Hera of Neckbeard Deathcamp. The video was directed and edited by Mani Mostofi and features live footage shot by I.spent.a_long.time_dying_. The song focuses on the ongoing violence in Chamelecón, Honduras, and is off their upcoming album Creation and the Timeless Order of Things which will be out on November 17 via Good Fight Music. Racetraitor released their album 2042 in 2018. Check out the video below.