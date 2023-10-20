Green Day have announced that they will embark on a US tour next summer with The Smashing Pumpkins. Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced the tour at their show at Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas on October 19. No dates have been announced for the tour as of yet. The band also played a new song during that show called “The American Dream Is Killing Me”. The song will be officially released on October 24. Green Day released their album Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.