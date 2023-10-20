The Lawrence Arms have announced the supporting bands for their upcoming War on X-Mas shows. We Are The Union and Pkew Pkew Pkew will be joining them on December 8 (Night 1 - Three Wise Men Revisited) and Restorations and Sweetie will be joining them on December 9 (Night 2 - The Last Temptation of Santa). Both dates will take place at Metro in Chicago and tickets are on sale now. The Lawrence Arms released Skeleton Coast in 2020.