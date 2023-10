2 days ago by Em Moore

Essex-based hardcore band Splitknuckle have announced that they’ve signed with DAZE. The band will be releasing their new album Breathing Through the Wound next year on the label and Northern Unrest. They have also released a new song called “Gutter Thoughts”. Splitknuckle released their split with Settle For Nothing, If You Want Peace… in 2020 and their EP Innocence Bleeds in 2018. Check out the song below.