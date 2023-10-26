Teens In Trouble and Desert Mambas to release split EP

Teens In Trouble and Desert Mambas have announced that they will be releasing a split EP. The EP is self-titled and features two new songs by each band. It will be out on November 17 via Kill Rock Stars and Asian Man Records. They will also be touring the Western US this December. Teens In Trouble released their self-titled EP in 2022 and Desert Mambas released their EP …But It’s a Dry Heat earlier this year. Check out the tracklist and dates below.

Photo credit: Rochelle Shipman