We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Jersey based rock four piece The Dracu-Las. The band takes on a lo-fi garage sound with surf and power-pop elements. We have their latest single/music video, "It", their first single since their 2022 debut EP, Fever Dream. See below to check out the video.

The video was shot by James Paul Groth and edited by Kyna Damewood.