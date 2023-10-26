The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir: "Hellsong United (In B)”

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir have released a reworked version of their song “Hellsong United” called “Hellsong United (In B)”. The song originally appeared on their All-American EP which was released in 2020. The reworked version appears on their split cassette tape with Zeta who they just finished touring the US with. The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir are currently touring the US and released their EP heartland attack and their remix album Slow Murder: The Remixes earlier this year. Check out the song below.