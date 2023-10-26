The Umbrellas announce new album, release “Three Cheers!” video

by Em Moore
San Francisco-based jangle-pop band The Umbrellas have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Fairweather Friend and will be out on January 26 via Slumberland and Tough Love Records. The band has also released a video for their new song called “Three Cheers!” which was directed by Michael Cruz. The Umbrellas released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Fairweather Friend Tracklist
1. Three Cheers!
2. Goodbye
3. Toe the Line
4. Echoes
5. Say What You Mean
6. Games
7. Gone
8. When You Find Out
9. Blue
10. P.M.