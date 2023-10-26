The Umbrellas announce new album, release “Three Cheers!” video

San Francisco-based jangle-pop band The Umbrellas have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Fairweather Friend and will be out on January 26 via Slumberland and Tough Love Records. The band has also released a video for their new song called “Three Cheers!” which was directed by Michael Cruz. The Umbrellas released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.