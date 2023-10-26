Cancer Bats have announced tour dates for the UK where they’ll be performing as Bat Sabbath. Tickets go on sale October 27. Bat Sabbath released their EP Masters of Duality earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 16
|Southend
|Chinnerys
|Jan 17
|Norwich
|Waterfront
|Jan 18
|Cambridge
|Portland Arms
|Jan 19
|Milton Keynes
|Craufurd Arms
|Jan 20
|Nottingham
|Rescue Rooms
|Jan 21
|Merthyr Tydfil
|Redhouse
|Jan 23
|Exeter
|Cavern
|Jan 24
|Southampton
|Joiners
|Jan 25
|Bristol
|Fleece
|Jan 26
|Oxford
|Bullingdon
|Jan 27
|Manchester
|Rebellion
|Jan 28
|Leeds
|Key Club
|Jan 30
|Glasgow
|King Tuts
|Jan 31
|Newcastle
|Think Tank
|Feb 01
|Birmingham
|Castle & Falcon
|Feb 02
|London
|The Underworld
|Feb 03
|Brighton
|Chalk