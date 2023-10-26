Cancer Bats announce UK 'Bat Sabbath' tour

Cancer Bats
Cancer Bats have announced tour dates for the UK where they’ll be performing as Bat Sabbath. Tickets go on sale October 27. Bat Sabbath released their EP Masters of Duality earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 16SouthendChinnerys
 Jan 17NorwichWaterfront
 Jan 18CambridgePortland Arms 
Jan 19Milton KeynesCraufurd Arms 
Jan 20NottinghamRescue Rooms
 Jan 21Merthyr TydfilRedhouse 
Jan 23ExeterCavern
 Jan 24SouthamptonJoiners
 Jan 25BristolFleece 
Jan 26OxfordBullingdon
 Jan 27ManchesterRebellion
 Jan 28LeedsKey Club 
Jan 30GlasgowKing Tuts 
Jan 31NewcastleThink Tank
Feb 01BirminghamCastle & Falcon 
Feb 02LondonThe Underworld 
Feb 03BrightonChalk