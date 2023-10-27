Blink-182 played “Anthem Part 3” at a Denny’s, release two bonus tracks

Blink-182 have released a video of themselves playing “Anthem Part 3” at a Denny’s restaurant in Long Beach, California. The ‘show’ took place on October 26 and appeared on their Instagram page in a collaborative post with Live Nation. The band also released two bonus tracks from their recently released album One More Time called “Cut Me Off” and “See You”. Blink-182 will be touring the US and Toronto in summer 2024. Check out the songs and video below.