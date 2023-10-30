The World/Inferno Friendship Society to release Unfinished Works compilation

Today, World/Inferno Friendship Society announced a compilation of unfinished works. The LP includes material recorded circa 1994 and during the sessions for their last two albums. Masterminded by the band co-founder Scott Hollingsworth, the collection finds Hollingsworth taking unfinished recordings from many sessions and adding in the missing parts with new recorded parts, as played by WIFS members.

The LP is self-released and is titled Valhalla, Definitely. The release benefits benefit Rock to Recovery, O Positive Music Festival & Medical Clinic, and Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve. (As an aside, what would become this release, was previously announced via kickstarter last year- those pre-orders benefitted Musicares). The album is out tomorrow. You can see the track list and cover here.