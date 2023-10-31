Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video by Copenhagen-based punks Fabled Mind! The video is for their song “Architects of Deception” and was created by Cold North Creative who was inspired by Rocio Arcenegui's illustration for the song. Speaking about the song, lead vocalist Dion Finne said,



“In this part of the story, the protagonist joins a resistance group to observe individuals connected to 'Project Paradise' and plot control over the system's simulations. The song serves as a protest anthem, rejecting a life dominated by unconscious choices, addressing surveillance and tech company influence. With musical diversity and theatricality, it offers a lighthearted thought-provoking commentary on technology's impact on social control.”

”Architects of Deception” is off Fabled Mind’s upcoming album Project Paradise which will be out on November 4 via Lockjaw Records and Thousand Island Records. Watch the video below!