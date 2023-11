11 hours ago by Em Moore

Momma and Narrow Head have released covers of one another’s songs. Momma covered Narrow Head’s “Sunday” which originally appeared on their album Moments of Clarity which was released earlier this year. Narrow Head covered “Medicine” by Momma which originally appeared on their 2022 album Household Name. The covers are available digitally now and will be available physically on December 1 via Polyvinyl Records and Run For Cover Records. Check out the songs below.