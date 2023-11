8 hours ago by Em Moore

Coma Regalia have released two Jawbreaker covers. The band covered “Busy” and “Equalized” which are out digitally now via Middleman Records. The songs originally appeared on Jawbreaker’s 7-inch for Shredder Records which was released in 1989. Guitarist and vocalist Edie Quinn adapted the cover. Coma Regalia released their split with Snag, MMXXIII earlier this year and released their album il evectes in 2022. Check out the covers below.