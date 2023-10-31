2000trees Festival has announced its first wave lineup for 2024. The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra, Kids in Glass Houses, Hot Mulligan, Boston Manor, Cleopatrick, Better Lovers, The Xcerts, The Mysterines, Dune Rats, Thumpasaurus, Teenage Wrist, Gouge Away, Lambrini Girls, Grove Street, The Pale White, The 900, Dead Pony, Enola Gay, CLTDRP, Gallus, Michael Cera Palin, The Menstrual Cramps, Carsick, Pet Needs, Zetra, Snake Eyes, Other Half, Kit Thief, Problem Patterns, Thrill Collins, Tropigold, Shelf Lives, Every Hell, Buds., Exit Child, Unpeople, The Nightmares, Peach, awakebutstillinbed, Fangs Out, and Mould will be playing. 2000trees will take place at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, UK on July 10-13, 2024.
