Stay Inside to release new album, share “Sweet Stripe!” video

by Em Moore
Stay Inside have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ferried Away and will be out on February 28, 2024. The band has also released a video for their new song “Sweet Stripe!” that was directed and edited by Stephen Mlinarcik. Stay Inside will be touring the US starting tomorrow and released their EP Blight in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Ferried Away Tracklist
1. Bon Zs
2. Learn To Float
3. A Backyard
4. An Invitation
5. A Town to Give Up In
6. My Fault
7. When’s The Last Time?
8. Sweet Stripe!
9. Steeplechase