Listen to Eichlers remix Sad Snack!

Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new Eichlers remix of Sad Snack’s song “RVIVL”! Sad Snack originally released the song in March of this year. Speaking about the remix, Eichlers said,



”Bay Area SKA has always been a huge part of my life. Seeing the recent NEW TONE resurgence touch the Bay and bring more and more people out to shows is the coolest fkn thing. Shout out Sad Snack, The Hellas, Omnigone, and of course 924 Gilman, for being a constant source of inspiration. Hep!”

Sad Snack’s guitarist and vocalist Josh Frees had this to say about the song,



“‘RVIVL’ is all about finding yourself through community, being true to yourself, whether that’s in pursuing art and creativity or discovering queerness. Whatever it means to you, there will be people who will stand by you and uplift you.”

"RVIVL (HYPERSNACK REMIX)" will be available on all streaming platforms on November 3 and you can pre-save it right here! Listen to the remix below right now!