Belvedere announce Western US tour

Belvedere
by Tours

Belvedere have announced tour dates for the Western US. The tour will take place in March 2024 and marks the band’s first time on the US West Coast in over 20 years. They played their first Eastern US tour in over 20 years earlier this year. Belvedere released their album Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
March 04Fort Collins, COSufside 7
 March 05Denver, COHi-Dive  
March 07Tempe, AZYucca Taproom  
March 08Oceanside, CAPour House Oceanside  
March 09Torrance, CAThe End  
March 10Murrieta, CASolaris Brewing Co  
March 11Fullerton, CAProgramme Skate Shop, CA  
March 12Crockett, CAToot’s Tavern  
March 13Nevada City, CARibald Brewing  
March 15Seattle, WACentral Saloon  
March 16Wenatchee, WAWally’s House Of Blues  
March 17Bozeman, MTGallatin Labor Temple