Belvedere have announced tour dates for the Western US. The tour will take place in March 2024 and marks the band’s first time on the US West Coast in over 20 years. They played their first Eastern US tour in over 20 years earlier this year. Belvedere released their album Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 04
|Fort Collins, CO
|Sufside 7
|March 05
|Denver, CO
|Hi-Dive
|March 07
|Tempe, AZ
|Yucca Taproom
|March 08
|Oceanside, CA
|Pour House Oceanside
|March 09
|Torrance, CA
|The End
|March 10
|Murrieta, CA
|Solaris Brewing Co
|March 11
|Fullerton, CA
|Programme Skate Shop, CA
|March 12
|Crockett, CA
|Toot’s Tavern
|March 13
|Nevada City, CA
|Ribald Brewing
|March 15
|Seattle, WA
|Central Saloon
|March 16
|Wenatchee, WA
|Wally’s House Of Blues
|March 17
|Bozeman, MT
|Gallatin Labor Temple