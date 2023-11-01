Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Jeff Rosenstock has announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for this winter. Shit Present will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3. Jeff Rosenstock released HELLMODE earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 30
|The Button Factory
|Dublin, IE
|Jan 31
|Ulster Sports Club
|Belfast, NI
|Feb 02
|The Mash House
|Edinburgh, UK
|Feb 03
|QMU
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 04
|Manchester Club Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 06
|Project House
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 07
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Feb 08
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|Feb 10
|The Castle and Falcon
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 11
|Marble Factory
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 13
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Feb 14
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK