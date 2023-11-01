Jeff Rosenstock announces UK and Ireland tour

Jeff Rosenstock
Jeff Rosenstock has announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland for this winter. Shit Present will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3. Jeff Rosenstock released HELLMODE earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 30The Button FactoryDublin, IE
Jan 31Ulster Sports ClubBelfast, NI
Feb 02The Mash HouseEdinburgh, UK
Feb 03QMUGlasgow, UK
Feb 04Manchester Club AcademyManchester, UK
Feb 06Project HouseLeeds, UK
Feb 07Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Feb 08Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK
Feb 10The Castle and FalconBirmingham, UK
Feb 11Marble FactoryBristol, UK
Feb 13ChalkBrighton, UK
Feb 14Electric BallroomLondon, UK