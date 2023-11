7 hours ago by Em Moore

Save Face have released their cover of AFI’s “Girl’s Not Grey”. The song originally appeared on AFI's album Sing The Sorrow which was released in 2003. The cover is available digitally via Counter Intuitive Records. Save Face will be releasing their EP POSTHXC on November 15 and released their album Another Kill For The Highlight Reel in 2021. Check out the cover below.