Amyl and The Sniffers, Bob Vylan, Bar Stool Preachers, more to play Bearded Theory 2024

Amyl and The Sniffers, Bob Vylan, Bar Stool Preachers, more to play Bearded Theory 2024
by Festivals & Events

Derbyshire-based music festival Bearded Theory has announced its first-wave lineup for 2024. Amyl and The Sniffers, Sleaford Mods, Dinosaur Jr., Bob Vylan, Sprints, Jane’s Addiction, Wargasm, Problem Patterns, Panic Shack, The Meffs, and Bar Stool Preachers are among the bands announced. Bearded Theory will take place on May 23-26 at Catton Hall in Derbyshire. Check out the lineup in full below.

Bearded Theory First-Wave Lineup 2024

Jane’s Addiction

Amyl and The Sniffers

Future Islands

Sleaford Mods

Orbital

Dinosaur Jr

Bob Vylan

New Model Army

Wargasm

Gentleman’s Dub Club

Ferocious Dog

Punk Rock Factory

Ibibio Sound Machine

Jane Weaver

Pip Blom

Panic Shack

Jim Bob

Peat and Disel

Beans On Toast

His Lordship

Divorce

Sprints

Green Lung

English Teacher

BDRMM

Big Special

Bis

Roni Size

The Orb

808 State

System 7

Utah Saints

The March Violets

The Bar Stool Preachers

HoxWax

Trout

Katie Malco

Girl Scout

Liines

Problem Patterns

3 Daft Monkeys

[Spunge]

Sonic Boom Six

Full Flower Moon Band

The Meffs

Ed Tudor Pole

The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican

Jess Silk