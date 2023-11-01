Derbyshire-based music festival Bearded Theory has announced its first-wave lineup for 2024. Amyl and The Sniffers, Sleaford Mods, Dinosaur Jr., Bob Vylan, Sprints, Jane’s Addiction, Wargasm, Problem Patterns, Panic Shack, The Meffs, and Bar Stool Preachers are among the bands announced. Bearded Theory will take place on May 23-26 at Catton Hall in Derbyshire. Check out the lineup in full below.
Bearded Theory First-Wave Lineup 2024
Jane’s Addiction
Amyl and The Sniffers
Future Islands
Sleaford Mods
Orbital
Dinosaur Jr
Bob Vylan
New Model Army
Wargasm
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Ferocious Dog
Punk Rock Factory
Ibibio Sound Machine
Jane Weaver
Pip Blom
Panic Shack
Jim Bob
Peat and Disel
Beans On Toast
His Lordship
Divorce
Sprints
Green Lung
English Teacher
BDRMM
Big Special
Bis
Roni Size
The Orb
808 State
System 7
Utah Saints
The March Violets
The Bar Stool Preachers
HoxWax
Trout
Katie Malco
Girl Scout
Liines
Problem Patterns
3 Daft Monkeys
[Spunge]
Sonic Boom Six
Full Flower Moon Band
The Meffs
Ed Tudor Pole
The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican
Jess Silk