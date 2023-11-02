Watch the new lyric video by Go Betty Go!

Go Betty Go
Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video by Californian punk rockers Go Betty Go! The video is for their new song “We Talk A Lot” and was directed and edited by lead vocalist Nicolette Vilar. Speaking to Punknews about the track, Nicolette said,

“‘We Talk A Lot’ is a song that dives into that feeling we all feel and have felt, when you're falling in love with a friend, partner, life, etc… and you just want to take off on an adventure together and have it never end. It's a wonderful place to be and hopefully, everyone has a chance to experience that at least once in their life. And if it hasn't happened to you yet, it's a glimpse into what it could be like and a way to look forward to the day it does happen. The song comes from a sincere place. I had so much fun illustrating and animating the lyric video for this song. I tapped into graphic skills that I hadn't done in years, so it was truly a fun project from start to finish.”

”We Talk A Lot” will be available digitally everywhere on November 3 (pre-save it here!) and it will also be on Go Betty Go’s upcoming EP Black and Blue. Watch the video below!