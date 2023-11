7 hours ago by Em Moore

Boxcutter have released a new song called “Hard Work and Guts”. The son is a demo and is off their split tour tape with Treehouse of Horror called drugs marigunana government ov canada which is available on cassette now. Boxcutter released their split with Treehouse of Horror and Please Don’t Crash earlier this year and released their EP it’s more like embracing in 2022. Check out the song below.